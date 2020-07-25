Court Orders EFCC To Release All Mompha’s Belongings

‌

A federal high court sitting in Lagos has condemned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) for holding on to the belongings of popular social media celebrity, Mompha, known as Mustapha Ismaila.

Mompha is currently standing trial for alleged money laundering and internet-related fraud.

The presiding judge in his ruling held that it was wrong for the anti-graft agency to continue holding on to his belongings when they are not listed as exhibit.

The items include five wristwatches, a pair of Apple Airpods, one iPhone 8 mobile phone, and one pair of sunglasses seized from Mompha during the course of the investigation.