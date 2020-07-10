Confusion Sets In As Bobrisky Shares New Photo

Controversial Nigerian cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye alias Bobrisky, has shared a new photo of himself via Instagram, leaving fans and followers confused about his gender.

In an attempt to prove his feminine parts are not fake, the self-acclaimed male barbie shared a shirtless photo of himself with what appeared to like a real pair of breasts on his chest.

Sharing the photo, Bobrisky wrote;

“Boobs😍 . You are free to ZOOM. Bae will be upset for uploading dis 😂😂😂”.

Information Nigeria recalls the male cross-dresser attended his father’s birthday party dressed as a man weeks ago.

See his post below: