Commercial Driver Enjoys A Plate Of Food While Driving Passengers (Video)

In a viral video shared on social media, a commercial bus driver was seen enjoying a plate of meal while commuting passengers.

One of the passenger captured this moment as the driver was seen comfortably enjoying a plate of ‘swallow’ while driving the bus filled with passengers.

It was gathered, from the video, that the event happened around Oshodi Lagos.

While the driver enjoyed his meal, some passengers berated him as some slammed him for eating while driving them.

Watch The Video Here: