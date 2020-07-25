Comedian Okey Bakassi Celebrates Daughter As She Turns 18 (Photo)

Popular Nigerian comedian, Okey Bakassi is celebrating his daughter, Chidera, today on her 18th birthday.

Taking to social media, the veteran comedian pointed out that his little baby is no longer a baby but now a legal adult.

He went further to say kind words about her as he prayed for more years.

Sharing on Instagram, he wrote in part: “Daddy’s little girl of yesteryear is legally an adult. Happy 18th birthday my darling daughter, Chidera. You came into our family and opened a new beautiful chapter…”

See Post Here: