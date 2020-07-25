Ciara Welcomes Third Child With Her Husband, Russell Wilson (Video)

American singer, Ciara and her husband, Russell Wilson have welcomed their little platter of feet, Win Harrison Wilson.

The singer already has two kids; a son, Future Zahir, whom she shares with rapper Future, and a daughter Sienna, fathered by her husband.

Taking to her Instagram page, Ciara shared a video of her carrying her baby boy on her chest.

The Goodies singer captioned the video with the words;

”Happy Birthday WIN!!! Mommy & Daddy Love You! Win Harrison Wilson. 7.23.2020. 8lbs 1 oz.”

Watch the video