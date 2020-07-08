Church Of Satan Reacts To Arrest Of Founder Of Church Of Lucifer In Abia

Following the reported arrest of Ifekwe Udo, the founder of Assemblies of light Bearer Greater Church of Lucifer aka Church of Satan, the internationally recognized Church of Satan, has reacted.

Taking to Twitter, in reaction to the story, the church dissociated itself from ‘Assemblies of Light Bearer Church of Lucifer.

They also stressed that the report of his arrest has nothing to do with them.

Sharing on Twitter, they wrote in part: “People who can read will note that “The Assemblies of Light Bearer Greater Church Of Lucifer” is not “The Church Of Satan…”

See Post Here: