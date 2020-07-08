Church Of Satan Demolished In Abia State, Founder Arrested (Photo)

Ifekwe Udo, the founder of Assemblies of light Bearer Greater Church of Lucifer aka Church of Satan, has been arrested by the Nigerian police in Abia State.

The church was also reportedly demolished by youths from the area where the worship of Satan was being carried out.

However, according to the reports, Udo was arrested by the Nigerian police for violating the lockdown order and not because he owned a place of worship for Satan. The police also shared that there were reports of child trafficking and of him terrorizing the community.

See Photos Here: