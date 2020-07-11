Church Deaconess Tortures Girl Left In Her Care; Forces Her To Sleep On Toilet Floor

Operatives of the Kaduna Police command has arrested a deaconess, Mrs. Iyema Oyemola Oyewole, for torturing a 14-year-old girl left in her care.

The 14-year-old girl identified as Princess lived with her parents until they were rendered homeless due to the unrest in southern kaduna.

Princess’ father honored the culprit’s husband, Mr Oyewole’s request for his daughter to stay with them since he doesn’t have accommodation.

It was alleged that the girl was stopped from going to school and she was also made to sleep in the toilet.

The girl claimed she had to drink water from the toilet when she was thirsty and she was beaten frequently.

Gory images of the girl has sparked outrage as burns and scars were also found all over her face, butt and vagina area.

According to a source;

“Mr. Oyewole begged for Princess to come and stay with them, promising that she would be well taken care of and sent to school. The woman even used holy water on the girl when she received her, so the dad thought his daughter was in the safe hands.

Months later, he called to speak with his daughter; the woman said he must speak with her in English and not Hausa, because she knew the daughter would likely spill. The call was closely monitored to prevent Princess from outing her.

Right from the day Princess landed in their house, she has been sleeping on the toilet floor without a wrapper and was given a cup to fetch water from the toilet tap to drink in case she was thirsty.”

