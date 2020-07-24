‘Chasing After A Rich Man Is Not An Achievement’ – Tonto Dikeh Tells Young Girls

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has taken to her Instagram page to advise young girls to look for jobs and make their own money.

The actress blasted women who rely on men to foot their bills as she noted that some of them will have 1 million Naira but they buy kayamata for N900k and complain about the state of the economy.

In her words;

“Please Teach young girls to make money, not every day relationship advice🤦‍♀️

(It’s becoming sickening)

.

Chasing after a rich man is not an achievement..

Don’t get me wrong,Having a rich man by your side to support your OBVIOUS hard work is not a sin.

But there are some Extremely lazy girls/women who just feel that a man most be a success ticket..

Some women will have 1million and buy kayamata for 900k and then still cry economy bad..

Women who don’t believe in themselves to amount to nothing unless thru. A man or aphrodisiac 🙇🏻‍♀️🙇🏻‍♀️

#Success seeks success

.

just like we women are attracted to successful men so are men attracted to successful women..

Sisterly’s leave kayamata, Work, Pray and be a BOSS He too can be proud of..

#ps:- Dear young girls there are still women out there conquering the world on their Own..

There is Pride in been your Own success!!

#KINGTONTO

#MAMAKING

#TONTODIKEH #MRMOM”

See her post below: