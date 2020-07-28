‘Certified Runs Girl’: Toyin Lawani Defends BBNaija’s Dorathy

Celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani recently took to her Instagram page to defend a BBNaija housemate, Dorathy after she was accused of being a “certified runs girl”.

Photos of the reality TV star were allegedly found on an escort service website and it has brought to people’s attention by a web user.

Reacting to the wild claim, Lawani wrote;

“Shut the fuck up , Oloriburuku, not judging o , but you can keep it to yourself, ogun lomapa e, leave Dorothy the fuck alone the real runs girl is in that fucking house with her , But acting all cute and innocent , all you blind bats see is beauty and get lost , time will expose her I can assure you that , you know me , I don’t give 10 fucks I say what I say cause I know what I say . This matter will settle itself .. no be my mouth una go hear say teacher mama die, if the person no shit come my side I for no go voice

.

.

Why must people always look for a way to bring others down , why , super pissed , whether you like it or not , Dora is the explorer , that girl is gonna stay till the end . Signed by #kingofallQueens”

See her post below: