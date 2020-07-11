Celebrity Week In Review: See The Top 5 Underrated Nollywood Stars

In the Nollywood industry, there are some underrated actors who are often overshadowed and downplayed.

These thespians never seem to get the credit, recognition or critical respect they deserve.

However, they do not let it weigh them down and their resilience is worth applauding.

Here are five movie stars that should be given a chance to be on everyone’s radar because of the unique qualities they each possess.

1. Shaffy Bello

If you have watched Funke Akindele’s latest movie, Her Excellency or Niyi Akinmolayan‘s Elevator Baby then you would understand why Shaffy Bello is top of the list.

The mother of two first came into the entertainment scene when she sang in a 1997 hit song by Seyi Sodimu titled “Love Me Jeje”.

The movie star’s ability to interpret a movie role is second to none and her fashion sense also remains undefeated.

2. Omotunde Adebowale-David

Omotunde Adebowale-David also known as popularly known as Lolo1, has been able to achieve some much-deserved attention ever since she featured in popular comedy series, Jenifa’s Diary.

The actress, who is known for her strong Igbo accent, acted as Adaku, a comic character known for her gluttony habit which is why she is often referred to as “Jeunkoku.com” by the Jenifa character in the TV series.

In 2020, the on-air personality also produced her first movie titled When Love is not Enough which was directed by Okiki Afolayan.

3. Timini Egbuson

Timini Egbuson is best known for playing lover boy roles and he is another bad boy to look out for in Nollywood.

The MTV Shuga Star happens to be the younger brother to veteran actress, Dakore Egbuson.

The actor played Tobi in the television series Shuga and he also won the Best Actor in a Drama at the 2020 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) for his role in the movie Elevator Baby.

The young man definitely has got the ladies swooning over him due to his charming character.

4. Ini Dima Okojie

The name, Ini Dima Okojie might not ring a bell but she is definitely one to look out for on your television screen.

The fact that most people don’t immediately recognize the actress speaks volume as she began her film career in 2014 when she played “Feyisayo Pepple” in the television series, Taste of Love.

In 2016, she played “Hadiza Ahmed” in the film North East.

Her character was an Islamic lady who began a romantic relationship with a man from a different religious background.

For her role in the film, she was nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role at the 2017 Nigeria Entertainment Awards.

Dima-Okojie was also nominated for Most Promising Actress at City People Movie Awards around the same time.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCTcK4SHmYP/?igshid=1021sxsiuie1c

5. Zainab Balogun

Zainab Balogun is an award-winning British Nigerian filmmaker, actress, and social media influencer. She is also an Ebony Life television presenter, a co-founder of My Wash and Go, and a model.

appearing in television shows like the BBC One’s Material Girl, Bollywood movie Cocktail, and The Charlatans by Ashley Waters. In 2011, Zainab featured as an extra on the set of the movie – The Dark Knight Rises. The movie was directed by the legendary Christopher Nolan of Hollywood.

The actress has gone on to Star in a number of movies and television series.