Cardi B Slams Those Criticizing Offset Over Expensive Gift For Kulture

Popular American rapper, Cardi B has slammed those who are criticizing her husband, Offset over a gift he bought their daughter, Kulture.

Their daughter, Kulture, who just turned two received an expensive bag for her birthday by Offset.

However, some internet trolls slammed Offset as they shared that the gift was too expensive for a child.

Reacting to this, the rapper pointed out that people needed to mind their business as she stressed that if she is looking fly, her kid has to look fly too.

Watch The Video