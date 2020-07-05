Cardi B Joins Tik Tok, Shares First Video On Instagram (Video)

Popular American rapper, Cardi B, has finally joined the Chinese App, Tik Tok, and has shared her first video with her Instagram fans and followers.

The rapper, in her first video, made a hilarious music video where she was dancing and goofing around with photos of her husband, Offset.

Sharing the first video got many of her fans hyped as they expressed in the comment section.

READ ALSO – Cardi B Shares Sweet Family Photo With Offset, Kulture

Sharing on Instagram, Cardi wrote: “Bi**h I done did my first TikTok…well my first one was the wrap challenge… @offsetyrn zoonotic my get gassed…”

Watch Video Here: