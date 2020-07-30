Burna Boy To Feature In Upcoming Single By Sam Smith

Nigerian singer, Burna Boy will feature in an upcoming single by Grammy Award-winning singer, Sam Smith.

The song which is titled My Oasis is set to be released at 7:20pm today.

“My Oasis” comes following Smith’s decision back in March to postpone and rename their third studio album. Originally titled To Die For and slated for a May 1 release, the singer revealed in an Instagram post that the timing and title of the album didn’t “feel right” to them, but promised fans that “I am still going to bring out some new music over the next few months.”

Burna Boy, inturn shared that Sam Smith ‘killed’ the song which fans have shared their excitement about.

See Post Here: