Burna Boy Receives Heartwarming Surprise On His 29th Birthday (Video)

Afro-fusion artiste, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu Rex, better known as Burna Boy, received a birthday breakfast treat on Thursday.

Information Nigeria recalls the singer’s girlfriend, Stefflon Don also took to her social media space to celebrate her man.

The ‘Ye’ crooner, who recently bagged BET Award as Best International Act, turned 29 and he was given a treat courtesy of his mum, some of his close relatives and friends.

The beautiful moment was also caught on tape.

After the celebration, the singer returned back to the studio to continue working on his songs.

Watch the video clips below:

