Burna Boy Acquires New Monkey Pet (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, Burna Boy has taken to social media to show off his newly acquired monkey which he named ‘Seven’.

The singer, who has been dragged on numerous occasions via social media, has found a new friend and he was really excited to let others know.

Taking to his Instagram story, the singer shared a couple video clips in which he introduced his new pet to his avid fans and followers.

The singer captioned the video with words;

“Y’all meet seven”

”African giant’

Watch the video below: