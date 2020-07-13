Buhari’s Administration Is Committed To Fighting Corruption As Promised, Says APC

The ruling All Progressive Congress(APC) has reiterated that the administration of president Muhammadu Buhari will not condole any form of corrupt practise and is determined to fight corruption as promised.

According to a statement on the official Twitter handle of the Party, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) was accused of being the “founder of corruption in the country.”

Statement below:

The All Progressives Congress (APC) wishes to assure all Nigerians that the administration of @MBuhari will not condole any form of corrupt practices even as the administration is committed to fighting corruption as promised.

The former ruling party @OfficialPDPNig does not have what it takes to lament about it’s alleged corruption practices in the present administration of APC. It is on records that the @OfficialPDPNig is the founder of corruption in Nigeria,…

.. to all those who think and have blackmailed the government’s anti-corruption battle. @NGRPresident has assured that there is no hiding place for any corrupt government official in this administration being led by an incorruptible personality, in person of @MBuhari

So, Nigerians should ignore the fake lamentations of an unrepentant corrupt PDP. The main opposition party is only pained that it’s no longer in government, PDP does not have history of caring for the people even when the revenue generations were at the highest levels.

Signed:

@ynabena

