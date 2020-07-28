Buhari: I Would Feel Better As President When Lives Of Nigerians Improve

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday says his joy is seeing the lives of the average Nigerian improve.

Speaking during an interview with TheSignature50 magazine, he revealed his administration is working assiduously to ensure that the lives of Nigerians improve beyond ratings and indices.

He said, “We have been rated as Africa’s largest economy by different verifiable indices. How does that make one feel as President of Nigeria? Of course, one feels good. But that is not enough,” the president said.

“I will feel a lot better when we go beyond just rating and statistics, and the majority of Nigerians begin to feel the impact of that rating.

“When Nigerians prosper, when the quality of their lives improves dramatically when our status as the largest economy reflects in their pockets, then I will feel a lot better.