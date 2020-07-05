Buhari Hails Nigerian For Returning Missing Wallet In Japan

President Muhammadu Buhari has hailed Ikenna Nweke, a Nigerian doctorate student at the University of Tsukuba, Japan, who returned a missing wallet with huge sums of money to the police.

Nweke was also said to have turned down offer of a percentage by the authorities.

Speaking in a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari greeted Nweke for projecting the values of honesty, integrity and contentment that should be the hallmark of a people.

According to the President, good virtues and propriety were the hallmarks of every culture in Nigeria, while crime is an exception.

Buhari stated that Nigeria at this time needs a positive spotlight and close-up on its real values, showcasing what should hold the nation together, inspired by solid foundations laid by most families, religious bodies and communities for success in life — and that Nweke’s behaviour has shown just that.

He then wished Nweke all the best in his studies and work as a teaching assistant in same university, “urged all Nigerians, home and abroad, to keep celebrating the age-old, irreplaceable attributes of honesty and decorum, and shun the microwaved, get-rich-quick tendencies that bring individual and collective shame”.