Buhari Celebrates Eid El-kabir Prayers At Home (Photos)

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday joined the rest of the Muslim faithfuls across the world in celebrating Eid-Kabir.

Sharing a photo via his official Twitter handle, he shared that he prayed at home while taking to the necessary safety precaution against the novel COVID-19.

He tweeted,

“I observed the Eid El-Kabir prayers at home with my family, this morning, in keeping with the advisories from the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs. Once again I wish us all a safe and happy Eid.”