Buhari Cancelled WAEC Exam Because He Does Not Have Certficate, Omokri Alleges

A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has alleged that president Muhammadu Buhari cancelled the 2020 West Africa Examination Council(WACE) in Nigeria, not because of the Covid-19 pandemic but because he as well does not possess a WAEC certificate.

Read Also: Boy Cries Out Over WAEC’s Failure To Act Which Could Cause His Brother Admission Into UNILAG

Speaking via his official Twitter handle on Friday, he alleged that he is only interested in spreading mass illiteracy with the move.

He tweeted, “Because General @MBuhari does not have a WAEC Certificate, he wants to punish the whole country by depriving Nigerian youths of having their own WAEC certificates. He wants to spread illiteracy, so we can all be almajiri. Never! The cancellation of WAEC is evil!”