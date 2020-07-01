BREAKING: Petrol To Now Sell For N140

By
Verity Awala
-
Petrol
Petrol

Abdulkadir Saidu, the executive secretary of the Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) has advised and announced an increase in the retail price of petrol from the N121.50.

Speaking via a new statement, the ideal retail price for petrol should now be between  N140.80 and N143.80.

The statement reads in part: “Please recall the provision for the establishment of a monthly price band within which petroleum marketers are expected to sell PMS at the retail stations, based on the existing price regime”.

“After a review of the prevailing market fundamentals in the month of June and considering marketers’ realistic operating costs, as much as practicable, we wish to advise a new PMS pump price band of N140.80 – N143.80/litre for the month of July 2020.”

