BREAKING: Ibrahim Magu Suspended As EFCC Acting Chairman

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu has been suspended by the presidency, BBC reports.

This comes a day after he was invited by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) for questioning over 21 corruptions allegations leveled against him.

Tony Amokedo, spokesman for the embattled Chairman of the anti-graft agency had denied reports that he was arrested, insisting that he was invited to a presidential panel, chaired by Justice Ayo Salami, a former president of the Court of Appeal.

Magu was reportedly detained at the FCID in Area 10, Abuja, on Monday on the orders of the committee that also questioned him on Tuesday.