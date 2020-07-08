BREAKING: EFCC Gets New Acting Chairman

Mohammed Umar, director of operations at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been appointed as the acting chairman of the agency.

Read Also: Don’t Do To Magu What He Did To Others, Ozekhome Begs FG

According to NAN, this was confirmed by a top official of the commission, saying that Umar would act in the absence of its suspended acting chairman, Ibrahim Magu.

Magu was on Tuesday suspended as the acting chairman of the anti-corruption agency over corruption allegations levelled again him.

Information Nigeria recalls that embattled Magu was on Wednesday invited by operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS to a panel for an interrogation at the Presidential Villa.