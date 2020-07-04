BREAKING: Ebonyi Governor Tests Positive For COVID-19

Ebonyi state governor, Dave Umahi has joined the growing list of Nigerian governors who have tested positive for coronavirus.

He made the announcement via a statement he released on Saturday, 4th July.

Speaking before the result came back positive, he had charged his deputy, Kelechi Igwe, to take over the frontline coordination of the state should the result shows positive.

Read Also: Madagascar COVID-19 Herb Is For Malaria: Minister

He said, “If I test positive, my deputy will carry on with the fight as a frontline worker, but we will be extremely careful and use zoom to do our jobs. No retreat, no surrender! We will fight this COVID-19 matter to the end,” he had told cabinet members in Abakaliki, the state capital.

“We will have the public hearing on our proposed plan of the COVID-19 fight next week and either me or my deputy will head the meeting, and I will contribute through zoom, if I test positive.”