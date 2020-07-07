Brazil League Announces August 9 Start Despite Opposition

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has set August 9 as the date for the resumption of the national championship, drawing opposition from regional authorities in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

It said on Monday the 20-team second division would resume the day before.

Only one state championship, in Rio de Janeiro, has so far resumed, and that has been beset by controversy as the death toll in Brazil, the second-highest in the world, has passed 65,000.

The governor of Sao Paulo, Joao Doria, told a press conference on Monday that teams from the state would not participate in the national tournament until they have finished their regional championship, which has been frozen, with three rounds to play, since mid-March due to the pandemic.