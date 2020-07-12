Bollywood Star, Amitabh Bachchan Tests Positive For COVID-19

Veteran Bollywood actor, Amitabh Bachchan, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

The 77-year-old thespian was admitted to hospital on Saturday in his hometown of Mumbai.

Taking to Twitter, the actor urged those close to him to get tested.

His tweet reads;

“I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital,” Bachchan wrote, saying his family and staff had already been tested and were awaiting their results.

“All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!” he added.

See his tweet below: