Bobrisky Warns Detractors; Says He Identifies With Both Genders

Controversial cross-dresser, Bobrisky has issued a warning to his detractors as he revealed that he identifies with both male and female.

Taking to Instagram, the cross-dresser uploaded a video where he mentioned that people are free to bring their businesses to him, to promote.

However, if they relate well with him, he will deliver but if anyone decides to come to him with negative vibes, he will show them ‘pepper’.

Bobrisky went on to say that he has two genders, which are female and male and he will be showing his detractors any side they wish to see.

Read Also: Actress Lizzy Anjorin Flaunts Huge Sum Of Money She Received From Her Friends

Watch the video below: