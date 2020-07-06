Bobrisky Speaks Against Domestic Violence Targeted At Women

Popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky, has weighed in on the issue of domestic violence experienced by married women.

In a series of posts on Instagram, the cross-dresser slammed men who are abusive to their wives as she went further to advise women.

Bob also shared that women in abusive relationships need to leave for the sake of their lives.

In one post, the cross-dresser wrote: “Those of saying u are staying in an ABUSIVE relationship because of ur children/ child… if you die your child/children will continue to live o…”

See Posts Here: