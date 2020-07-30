Bobrisky Reveals His Partner’s Identity (Photo)

Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky, has revealed the identity of the man, who has contributed to funding his extravagant lifestyle.

Taking to Instagram, the crossdresser shared a couple of photos of his lover, identified as Sir Henry Ike.

The self-acclaimed male barbie also mentioned the reason he decided to bring his relationship to the limelight.

Bobrisky wrote;

“The wait is OVER !!! I’m not d type of person that like bringing my relationship here… but sometimes decision change. And I remember asking for ur permission to do dis… you asked me to go ahead. Thanks for everything you do to myself and my family. Have fought so bad for true love 💕boom you came into d picture. I love u @henryike“

The crossdresser’s post was received with mixed reactions as he was accused of trying to chase clout.

Responding to the claims, the crossdresser shared a screenshot of his conversation with his lover and he wrote;

“Do u think I have time for CLOUT ? No way. Before uploading my boo I thought about it deeply… he is a darling and deserve to be celebrate. You all know I don’t care about ur opinion thou. Baby @henryike read comment and laugh ❤️❤️❤️“

See his full post below: