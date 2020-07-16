Bobrisky Reacts After Being Criticized For Sharing Baby Bump Photos

Controversial cross-dresser, Bobrisky has reacted after he was accused of making mockery of women and their struggles to make profits.

A web user, Mavis Ishanqueen had criticized the cross-dresser in a lengthy post on social media for rocking a baby bump.

Reacting to the criticism, Bobrisky noted that he can prove that he supports women, both single mothers and widows.

The crossdresser also cleared the air, saying that the pregnancy stunt was just a harmless joke to ‘crack people up’.

“Aunty marvis, is not by coming online to write novel. Is about ur heart towards ur fellow woman. I can bring out prove to show d world how much have spent to support women, Both d widow and single mothers. Is not just by writing ✍️ novel aunty. Go and sit down somewhere mtvwwww.” he wrote.

See his post below: