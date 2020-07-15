Bobrisky Expresses Love For Tonto Dikeh After Receiving Lovely Messages

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, alias Bobrisky, has taken to his Instagram page to express his love for his best-friend, Tonto Dikeh.

The self-acclaimed male barbie also shared screenshots of the lovely messages he received from the actress as he wrote;

“When i was asking God for a friend, I told I told him i need someone like a mother ! Who will correct me whenever am wrong, a loyal friend, a happy friend who will be glad staying around me, And God gave me @tontolet . D way dis woman love me ehnnnn you will think I jazz her. But God answered my prayer when i told him d kind of friend I want. @tontolet I LOVE U. After my God, my grandmother next then you. I promise to be loyal to u till death do us path ❤️“



Read Also: Actress Anita Joseph Shares Epic Throwback Video

See his post below: