Bobrisky Celebrates 2.7M Followers On Instagram (Photos)

Popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky is celebrating hitting over two million followers on her Instagram social media account.

Sharing a screenshot of her account, the cross-dresser celebrated herself as she also appreciated her fans and followers.

Bob also went further to share that she would be hitting three million pretty soon as she shared she is working towards that.

Sharing on Instagram, Bob wrote: “Yaaaaay 2.7million thanks guys. Hitting 3,000,000 soon. No bad publicity…”

