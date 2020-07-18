Blossom Chukwujekwu’s Ex-Wife, Mauren Ezissi Comes Under Attack For Playing With Her Sister’s Husband (Video)

Nigerian actor, Blossom Chukwujekwu’s ex-wife, Mauren Ezissi, came under attack over the way she played with her sister’s husband in a viral video.
In the video clip, the fashion entrepreneur could be seen jumping all over her brother-in-law while he was trying to arrange his belongings.
Ezissi, who wore a fitted crop and leggings that accentuated her curves, was playfully expressing her gratitude to her brother-in-law for purchasing a car for his wife.
Web users have expressed their disapproval over the act.
Watch the video below:
https://www.instagram.com/p/CCx6fcOpqEm/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link