Blossom Chukwujekwu’s Ex-Wife, Mauren Ezissi Comes Under Attack For Playing With Her Sister’s Husband (Video)

Nigerian actor, Blossom Chukwujekwu’s ex-wife, Mauren Ezissi, came under attack over the way she played with her sister’s husband in a viral video.

In the video clip, the fashion entrepreneur could be seen jumping all over her brother-in-law while he was trying to arrange his belongings.

Ezissi, who wore a fitted crop and leggings that accentuated her curves, was playfully expressing her gratitude to her brother-in-law for purchasing a car for his wife.

Web users have expressed their disapproval over the act.

Read Also: Lizzy Anjorin Confirms Wedding Rumors; Pens Emotional Message To Her Husband (Photo)

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCx6fcOpqEm/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link