Bleaching Cream Seller Slams Those Trolling Her Because She Returned To Her Original Color

Bleaching cream seller, Fareeda Sobowale, has slammed those trolling her after her skin returned to its natural complexion.

Information Nigeria recalls some officials of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, raided the woman’s skin care outlet in 2019.

A video had surfaced online capturing the moment a woman was spotted peeling her skin in a water filled with a greenish chemical and this prompted the agency to take action.

Taking to Instagram, Sobowale revealed she fell ill and was bedridden for three months.

The bleaching expert didn’t spare trolls as she also rained heavy insults on them.

Sharing a couple of her photos, she wrote;

“Hmmmmm have been so quite…. cause I Dnt want anymore drama in my life…but you Bastard you called yourself Yoruba society ladies won’t let me rest …..I was sick for 3 months on one spot didn’t hav my bath I was a dark girl befor I enhance my colour to white and you Bastard think I won’t go dark?????why are you guys sending my pictures everywer???? Over d years hav built my loyal Cliental dat use my products ….you can’t set me back walahi am above all of you….the very first day I got dis attack I was sleeping and I woke up wit blood shot in my eyes and d rest is stories for 3 months ….am very sure if it was all of you carrying my videos saying see skin guru dis happened to by now u wud hav been decaying in your grave …….anyway mota nko to sele si mi fun gbogbo yin cos you all Dnt no God exist if you no You won’t be criticizing smone in sickness”

