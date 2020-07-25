Black Woman Found Dead In Her White Roommate’s Garage

A 20-year-old black woman was found hanging dead in her white roommate’s garage and the police department has ruled it a suicide, yet, friends and family speculate otherwise.

The McKinney Police Department has declared the death of 20-year-old Gloria Bambo, a McKinney, Texas, resident, a suicide after she was found dead in the garage on July 12.

There have been speculations that Gloria did not commit suicide, and the McKinney Police Department posted a statement on its Facebook page to refute the speculation.

“The McKinney Police Department typically does not comment on suicides, including naming the deceased, but due to the public nature of this case, we feel the need to clarify some inaccuracies.

“A number of posts on social media have speculated about the death of Gloria Bambo, a 20-year-old Black female. Ms. Bambo’s body was discovered by her 19-year-old male housemate who has fully cooperated during the investigation.

“All evidence in the case so far leads investigators to believe it was suicide. The Medical Examiner’s findings are still pending but the preliminary examination of the body has not uncovered any evidence to contradict what was discovered at the residence.

The local NAACP chapter states they are looking forward to the results of the autopsy.

