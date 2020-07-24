‘Biggest Giveaway You Can Do For Your Country Is To Speak Up Against Bad Leaders’ – Nigerian DJ Tells Celebrities

Mavin’s official disc jockey, DJ Big N has urged his fellow celebrities to speak up against the bad leaders in Nigeria.

Taking to his Instagram page, the disc jockey stated that both celebrities and non-celebrities can join hands to speak against the ills in the country and ensure that their voices are heard.

In his words;

“I Repeat, it’s not enough to be Famous. The true measure of a man is what he does with power. You can be part of something greater. Yes Banky Ran for office and didn’t get it. Yes, Davido made so much noise for his uncle, and even risked his safety for the cause. Tuface had threats to his family….They say “it’s a cabal… it can’t work”….. i ask you a question today…is it all the songs you have released that blew. NO. Or all the movies you have acted that became no 1.

My point is, we fail when we give up. Let’s Come together simultaneously. We owe Nigerians at large, our voices. There is no greater deed that can be done than speaking up for the oppressed or those who don’t have a voice.”

