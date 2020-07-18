Big Sean Pens Touching Tribute To His Ex-Fiancée, Naya Rivera (Photo)

American rapper, Big Sean has paid a touching tribute to ex-fiancée Naya Rivera, 33, after her tragic death.

The Glee actress’s body was found in Lake Piru on Monday, July 13, four days after she went missing during a boat trip with her four-year-old son Josey.

Her death was ruled as accidental drowning and there was no indication that traumatic injury, drugs or alcohol played a part in her death.

Investigators said before Naya lost her life she mustered up the energy to get her son back into the boat, saving his life before she sunk underwater.

Big Sean, 32, has now broken his silence, saying he is ‘still grieving and in shock’ over her sudden death.

See Post Here: