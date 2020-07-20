Big Brother Naija Season 5 Housemates Trend On Twitter

Some of the 2020 Big Brother Naija Lockdown edition housemates are already trending on social media for various reasons.

The reality TV show has just begun and Twitter users are already pouring out their minds about Dorathy, Prince, Nengi, Ozo, Lilo, Lucy and Laycon.

Ozo, Prince, Eric have gotten the ladies swooning over them due to their good looks and they are already being shipped with the ladies in the house.

Media personality, Noble Igwe also shared a series of tweet in which he shipped Nengi and Ozo.

However, it isn’t the same for Laycon and Brighto as tweeps are already taking swipes at them due to their appearance.

Read Also: BBNaija Star, Ike Onyema Receives Boxes Of Money On His 28th Birthday

See the trends table and reactions below:

Housemates looking at Dorothy when Milk has finished in #BBNaija house. pic.twitter.com/zPLQxMeiGj — Azeez Olajide Assistant ➐ (@ay_immaculate) July 19, 2020

#BBNaija why dem dey give Laycon attitude? The show is about talent not looks..no be beauty pageant or Mr. Nigeria. Na Laycon go win the money.. pic.twitter.com/1oBK3d8dpV — Dr. Guendouzi (The Cerebral Assassin) (@fimiletoks) July 19, 2020

Which team are you Like for Dorothy

RT for Nengi#BBNaija pic.twitter.com/GNnIKStgBm — Paparazzi l ọmọ iya olukọ. (@oluwa_paparazzi) July 19, 2020

Biggie looking at Lilo and Eric playing love #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/8BWNQZvr9w — DRK_DANKELENI 🎙️ (@drkdankeleni) July 20, 2020