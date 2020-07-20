Big Brother Naija Season 5 Housemates Trend On Twitter

By
Amaka Odozi
-
The Big Brother Naija Lockdown Geng
The Big Brother Naija Lockdown Geng

Some of the 2020 Big Brother Naija Lockdown edition housemates are already trending on social media for various reasons.

The reality TV show has just begun and Twitter users are already pouring out their minds about Dorathy, Prince, Nengi, Ozo, Lilo, Lucy and Laycon.

Ozo, Prince, Eric have gotten the ladies swooning over them due to their good looks and they are already being shipped with the ladies in the house.

Media personality, Noble Igwe also shared a series of tweet in which he shipped Nengi and Ozo.

Igwe’s tweet
Igwe’s tweet

However, it isn’t the same for Laycon and Brighto as tweeps are already taking swipes at them due to their appearance.

Read Also: BBNaija Star, Ike Onyema Receives Boxes Of Money On His 28th Birthday

See the trends table and reactions below:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here