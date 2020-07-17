Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem Reunion Show Comes To An End (Video)

The final episode of the Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem reunion show was aired on Thursday.

The host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu took viewers down the memory lane as some major highlights of the show were re-played.

One of the ex-participants of the show, Ike Onyema was very excited about the show coming to an end as he mentioned that the journey has been amazing.

Kim Oprah, Enkay and Diane pointed out that they got to connect more with some of the housemates.

Frodd noted that he got to see a different side of Kim Oprah on the show.

Mercy Eke said she had grown so much even after walking home with the grand prize in 2019.

It was also revealed that Joe Abdallah did the paintings for the show.

Watch the full video clip below: