Beyoncé Drops ‘Already’ Music Video Featuring Shatta Wale

American singer, Beyoncé has finally dropped a video to accompany her song with Shatta Wale and Major Lazer which is titled ‘Already‘.

The singer’s new visual album, Black Is King, was also released on Disney+ about a year after the theatrical release of the Lion King remake, in which she starred as Nala.

The ‘Black Is King’ is based on tracks from the animated film, ‘The Lion King: the Gift’ put out in 2019.

The 24-time Grammy Award winner wrote, produced, and directed the visual album.

It was gathered that the singer and her team flew to Ghana to shoot some scenes for the video.

In one of the scenes, Shatta Wale, could be seen dancing with the Ghana flag and he sat on a horse while singing his verse.

The American singer also stunned her fans as she did some ppopular dance moves like ‘Akwaaba’, ‘Gbese’ and ‘Legwork’ amongst others.

On Friday, Beyonce also teased the video for ‘Brown Skin Girl’ in which she featured Wizkid, Saint JHN and Blue Ivy.

Read Also: Tiwa Savage Features Davido On Upcoming Album, ‘Celia’

Watch the video below: