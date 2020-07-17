Beverly Osu Reveals What It Takes To Be Called A Prostitute In Nigeria

Nigerian model and actress, Beverly Osu, shared a post via Instagram post on Friday in which she revealed what it takes to be slut-shamed in Nigeria.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the former Big Brother Africa housemate, whose full name is Beverly Ada Mary Osu, uploaded a couple of stunning of herself with a caption which reads;

“Steps on how to be called an “ashawo” in Nigeria. Be a woman. Exist.”

“To my non Nigerian followers, ashawo means a slut.”

See her full post below: