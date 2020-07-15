Being With Beyoncé In Destiny’s Child Was Torture – Kelly Rowland

American singer, Kelly Rowland has said being in a band with Beyoncé was hard on her for a number of reasons.

The 39-year-old singer and founding member of the now defunct Destiny’s Child group have performed alongside 38-year-old Beyoncé since 1993 before the group dissolved in 2006.

Kelly has now disclosed that living in the shadow of Beyoncé can sometimes feel overwhelming.

READ ALSO – Kelly Rowland Reacts To Cardi B And Nicki Minaj’s Brawl

Opening up during an appearance on The Voice Australia, Kelly said: “Can you imagine what it’s like being in a group with Beyonce! I would just torture myself in my head. Like, ‘I can’t wear this dress because they’re going to say it’s like B’. Or, ‘I can’t have a song like that because it sounds too much like B’.

“I would be lying if I said no, it’s never bothered me. That’s bull. There was a whole decade, if I am being completely honest, a decade where it was like the elephant in the room. It was the thing that would constantly be on my shoulder.”