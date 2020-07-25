Beauty Should Not Be About Looks – BBNaija Alex Unusual Says

Alex Unusual, former housemate of the very popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija show, has shared her opinion on beauty.

Sharing on Snapchat, the reality TV star pointed out that beauty shouldn’t be all about how a person looks.

Alex shared that some ‘so-called’ beautiful people have some shortcomings in their characters.

Sharing on Snapchat, Alex wrote in part: “Beauty should never be just about looks. That one is just there to be the topping on a nice personality. It’s about what’s inside…”

See Her Post Here: