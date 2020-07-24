BBNaija’s Venita Celebrates One Million Followers On Instagram

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Venita, is celebrating one million followers on her Instagram account.

Taking to the photo-sharing platform, Venita appreciated her fans as she also shared photos of herself celebrating her progress.

The reality TV star also spoke about being verified on the platform as she marks this a major milestone.

Sharing on Instagram, she wrote in part: “Honestly, looking back through time and when I first joined this app, I never in my wildest dreams thought I’d ever have a blue tick, talk less of the big ‘M’ on my account…”

See Her Post Here: