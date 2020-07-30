BBNaija’s Khafi Pays Tribute To Her Late Brother As He Is Laid To Rest (Photo)

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Khafi Kareem paid tribute to her brother, Alex as he was finally laid to rest on Wednesday.

This comes seven weeks after Alex was shot dead by unknown gunmen, who are still at large.

Taking to her Instagram page, Khafi shared a photo from her visit to the cemetery as she expressed her love for her brother.

In the photo, the reality TV star could be seen sitting beside her brother’s grave and holding the burial cross.

Fans and top celebrities trooped to the page to condole with the former MET police officer and her family.

See her post below: