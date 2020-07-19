BBNaija’s Ike Onyema Celebrates Birthday With New Photo

BBNaija's ike
Former BBNaija Housemate Ike

Former housemate of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show, Ike Onyema is celebrating his birthday today.

The reality TV star and model, took to social media to celebrate himself with kind words even as he encouraged himself.

Ike also shared a photo of himself stunning in a red outfit.

Sharing on Instagram, he wrote: “Grateful for life, Thankful for growth, family, love and life. This year we do things differently but still stick to the goal which is success. I’m coming for it all”

See His Post Here:

BBNaija Ike
Ike’s Post

