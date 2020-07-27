BBNaija: Wathoni Asks Kiddwaya About Things He Told Her (Video)

Big Brother Naija housemates, Wathoni, Kiddwaya and Brighto had an interesting chat on Sunday after the live eviction show.

This comes after Kiddwaya and Wathoni shared a kiss on Saturday.

It appears Wathoni has developed feelings for the son of billionaire businessman, Terry Waya.

However, Kiddwaya has also been seen spending quite a lot of time with Erica and the duo have also expressed their feelings for each other even after the incident that occurred on Saturday Night party.

Neo and Ozo were caught on camera trying to assist Kiddwaya as he didn’t want to sit beside Wathoni at the dining area.

Look carefully and notice the Guy's code: watch the signal between Kiddwaya, Ozo and Neo. Kiddwaya didn't want to sit next to Wathoni 😂😂😂

Fear guys!😂#bbnaija pic.twitter.com/YKPOiouL8C — Oga McCoy 🦅 (@mccoyinnocent) July 26, 2020

While at the garden, Kiddwaya joined Wathoni and Brighto, who were already having a conversation.

Wathoni confided in Brighto, saying that she and Kiddwaya had a nice conversation but he started saying sexual things to her.

Brighto also advised her to shoot her shot at Kiddwaya even though Erica likes him.

When the billionaire son arrived, the female housemate wasted no time in questioning him about some of the remarks he made about her perhaps to find out if he also likes her.

It was revealed that Kiddwaya had told the single mum of one that he would love to draw her naked and he would love to have a baby girl with her.

Wathoni also disclosed that Kiddwaya said that they look perfect together and when they shared a hug together, he said he wants them to be like that but she responded saying it would be better on the bed.

Watch the video below: