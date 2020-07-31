BBNaija: Trouble In Paradise As Neo, Vee Fight (Video)

BBNaija housemates, Vee and Neo almost gave their fans a heart attack as they had a misunderstanding on Friday.

Vee had told Neo she cannot be with him every time like Eric and Lilo and this didn’t sit well with him.

Neo said Vee is not sweet and affectionate as she used to be, she is now withdrawing from him and spending more time with others.

Vee replied that she can’t be like Lilo and Eric who cuddle in bed 24 hrs and not fraternize with the rest of the housemates.

" I don't know how to be romantic, I dunno know how to cuddle, I dunno how to do all of that" – Vee How?? What's is wrong with these two?😂 😂 Neo and Vee #Arewatwitter #bbnaija2020lockdown Beyonce Wizkid pic.twitter.com/G7sRcVxNCF — BBNaija Lockdown (@Epiphenia1) July 31, 2020

Vee said she can’t do it because she likes her space.

Neo responded, saying he respects her time and space but he wants her by his side.

The couple, however, have settled their differences and are back together.

Watch the video clip below: