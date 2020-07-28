BBNaija: TolaniBaj, Praise , Ka3na, Lucy Fight Over Food

The Big Brother Naija show is getting pretty intense as some contestants butt heads on Tuesday over food.

Praise got into a heated argument with Head of House, Lucy due to how the food was being shared among the housemates.

Tolanibaj and Ka3na also clashed for the same reason after the latter began serving some of the housemates food she cooked.

Tolanibaj had already eaten noodles and egg before she approached Ka3na for food.

Ka3na, however, told her to wait for other housemates who have not eaten to get served.

The duo began exchanging words as Tolanibaj insisted that Ka3na spoke to her disrespectfully.

Watch the video below: